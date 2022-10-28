Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Will he stay or will he go?

A month ago, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was probably the least regarded member of the squad by Bayern Munich fans (aside from Sarr, but that’s a low bar to clear), who were frustrated by Nagelsmann’s insistence to give him game time and sub him on ahead of Mathys Tel.

283 minutes, 5 goals and 2 assists later (at a rate of a goal/assist every 40 MINUTES), though, and it’s safe to say perceptions have changed quite a bit. Now Choupo-Moting is the star striker coach Julian Nagelsmann was looking for to replace Robert Lewandowski and lead the Bavarian club into a new age of unprecedented glory, putting teams from Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal to FC Barcelona in the Champions League to the sword.

It is notable that Bayern have become willing to discuss the issue of Choupo-Moting’s contract a lot more recently, as it expires in the summer of 2023. Reports from Sport Bild suggest that while the club wants to extend, the Cameroonian forward himself wants to wait and take his time — with a decision to come after the World Cup.

Additionally, the report contains this nugget: Bayern bosses were fully convinced of the well-traveled Choupo-Moting even before the season started, deciding after “internal analysis” that he had greater qualities than erstwhile Bayern transfer target Sasa Kalajdžić (who eventually moved from VfB Stuttgart to Wolverhampton Wolves in the summer transfer window).

And now the bosses seem to think that Choupo can maintain his current level even beyond this season until the next.

BFW Analysis

Choupo certainly does deserve to be rewarded for his form, but is a new contract so soon really the right answer? A hot streak of 5 games should never be the basis of a new contract. Additionally, Choupo will turn 35 next season. It is easy to imagine even the legendary Choupo-Goating slowing down as he ages into his mid thirties.

Perhaps delaying talks until the latter months of the season would be the better move. If the lanky striker can keep up this form throughout the entire season and show he can still contribute at the age of 34, a new contract may make more sense after all.