Demichelis to leave Bayern Munich II for River Plate?

Martin Demichelis, manager of Bayern Munich’s reserve team Bayern II, is apparently nearing his move to Argentinian side River Plate, as reported by Bild (and captured by @iMianSanMia).

He’d replace Marcelo Gallardo, who publicly announced his departure from the club once his contract expires in December this year. Gallardo’s eight year reign was one filled with triumph and success, so naturally, he’s left some big shoes to fill. And Demichelis, the stylish Argentinian prowling Bayern II’s sidelines, has River Plate roots of his own — 52 caps and a goal for the senior team in his playing days.

The Bild report confirms that Demichelis wants to leave, too. Bayern typically does not stand in the way of Bayern II coaches taking their next steps, so if Demichelis and River Plate do truly want each other, it will happen.

But what about Bayern II? According to the report, the leader of the youth campus at Bayern Munich, Holger Seitz, will assume coaching duties for the rest of the season. It is not an uncommon occurrence, as Seitz temporarily assumed coaching duties during the 2018-19 season and the majority of the 2020-21 season while the club searched for the right candidate to take the job full time. Now he will likely do so a third time.

Of course, both of Seitz’s previous seasons were wildly different, with one leading to Bayern II earning a promotion into the third division of German football while the second saw Bayern II get relegated from the third division.

His third spell should not be as exciting, with Bayern II frustratingly mired in mind-numbing mid-table mediocrity. Still...fortunes may change with the seasons, and a mid-season change now looks to be on the cards.