Choupo-Moting exuding Bayern Munich mentality after display vs. FC Barcelona

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is surely the man of the hour at Bayern Munich — and that hour is turning into hours, at this point. Another game, another goal. Bundesliga? DFB-Pokal? Champions League? No sweat. Le Choup has got you covered.

But the 33-year-old Cameroonian forward is not going to get ahead of himself.

Choupo-Moting: “I did nothing special. I just trained well and waited for my opportunity, that’s it,” Choupo-Moting said after the game (via Sport1’s Kerry Hau). “To be part of this team and get so many minutes makes me happy.”

A message from the veteran to the newbies and the youngsters? Choupo-Moting’s ascension, after waiting in the wings without complaint for so long, has been a true and total delight for Bayern fans. It’s the complete embodiment of the Mia san Mia mentality — and Bayern are extremely lucky to have him here, leading by example.

