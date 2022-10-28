Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane “unlikely” to leave for Bayern Munich; Chelsea eyes Serie A striker; Jude Bellingham wants Real Madrid move?; Robin Gosens to Bayer Leverkusen?; Juventus-Chelsea swap deal in the works; and MORE!

The rumored move to Bayern Munich for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is losing steam. Per transfer insider Ekrem Konur, Kane is unlikely to leave England, which could mean Bayern Munich’s hopes for a striker could reside elsewhere:

Transfer insider Ekrem Konur reports that Tottenham would like to extend Harry Kane’s contract before the World Cup in Qatar and talks with the player and his agents have already begun. Pay-TV broadcaster Sky confirms that Tottenham is the first point of contact for Kane, who still has a contract until mid-2024. In addition to the England international, coach Antonio Conte should also extend his working paper in London. That would have a positive effect on Harry Kane, who is a big fan of the Italian coach. It seems as if FC Bayern Munich have no chance with Kane. Hasan Salihamidzic will have to look elsewhere on the transfer market. Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich could sign another well-known attacker next summer , but this will also cost a hefty fee. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are apparently courting a Bayern Munich star and would like to bring him to Spain. How realistic is a departure from the record champions?

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has exploded on to the scene this season and has become a popular figure on the transfer market. Over the summer, Osimhen was even linked to Bayern Munich. Now, however, Chelsea FC is rumored to have taken a liking to the striker:

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Napoli star Victor Osimhen after scouts were left impressed with his match-winning performance against Roma in Serie A on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is probably getting used to seeing his name bandied about in transfer rumors. Over recent years, Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all been linked to the youngster, but he might not have eyes for any of them. In fact, Bellingham might want to play for Real Madrid:

Jude Bellingham has already made the decision that will mark his future. That is, at least, the feeling that emerges from information that, in recent hours, Relevo has published. According to this digital medium, the footballer has already told his closest friends that he wishes to join Real Madrid next summer. “Despite not closing the door to any option, he believes that following his career at the Santiago Bernabéu is the best thing for his future,” he says. Although they know that there are teams that could offer them more money, both the player and his family will give priority to the club that offers them a better sporting project. And in that sense, they are clear that, given what has been happening with players like Aurelién Tchouaméni or Eduardo Camavinga, landing in the merengue team is, today, the best alternative.

After Bayern Munich bounced FC Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, the boys from Bavaria will now move on to face off with Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Our guy Marcus Iredahl took the mic for this episode and this is what he has on tap:

A look the recent form of Bayern Munich and Mainz 05.

Some players to watch on Mainz and why the Carnival Club could create some issues for Bayern Munich.

A look at a potential lineup for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

A prediction that Jamal Musiala will officially usurp Thomas Müller’s role as Bayern Munich’s starting No. 10.

Some thoughts on how the World Cup might affect Bayern Munich.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is pretty plugged in and he’s reporting that Germany international Robin Gosens is not thrilled with his situation at Inter Milan. What does that mean?

Well, the rumored move to Bayer Leverkusen that Gosens was contemplating last summer could be back in play — as early as this winter:

❗️Excl. News #Gosens: He is unsatisfied with his role at @Inter. If his situation won’t change, a transfer in winter is very likely! Leverkusen is very interested again, the club & his management are still in contact. Gosens is open to join Bayer 04. @Sky_Marlon89 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 26, 2022

Two players who were linked to Bayern Munich in the past, could be getting exchanged for each other. Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly discussing a swap deal involving attacker Hakim Ziyech and midfielder Adrien Rabiot:

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of Chelsea as the club are reportedly considering using him in a swap deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry were both recognized by WhoScored.com for their work against FC Barcelona:

Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané in @WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/9DQ3pTseuh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 27, 2022

So Bayern Munich went to the Camp Nou and won 3-0. Fortress? Not really. FC Barcelona could barely manage a chance as they struggled to break down a much more solid Bayern side than the one we saw at the Allianz Arena a month ago. Robert Lewandowski barely got a look in as Julian Nagelsmann’s system neutralized the new lineup chosen by Xavi to reverse Barca’s flagging fortunes in the Champions League.

Here are our talking points from the game: