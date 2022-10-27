Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)

After Bayern Munich bounced FC Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, the boys from Bavaria will now move on to face off with Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Our guy Marcus Iredahl took the mic for this episode and this is what he has on tap:

A look the recent form of Bayern Munich and Mainz 05.

Some players to watch on Mainz and why the Carnival Club could create some issues for Bayern Munich.

A look at a potential lineup for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

A prediction that Jamal Musiala will officially usurp Thomas Müller’s role as Bayern Munich’s starting No. 10.

Some thoughts on how the World Cup might affect Bayern Munich.

