Rap God: Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is boss on and off the pitch

After scoring a goal while swatting aside FC Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League and continuing his vein of form, red-hot Bayern Munich frontman Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting showed that he’s more than just a footballer and showcased his singing skills – sorry, rapping skills – after the game.

At the team dinner, the Cameroonian performed a Notorious B.I.G. song in front of the team and it is evident that everyone else enjoyed it by tapping to the beat, especially Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Sven Ulreich. The vid is from Sadio Mané’s Instagram (as captured by Twitter account @CampusVid2)

Scoring in Camp Nou against Barcelona and dropping a smooth Biggie performance afterwards is not for everybody.#ChoupoMoting #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/eW31A6AvIi — BayernTalente (@CampusVid2) October 27, 2022

The musical tradition at Bayern is in full swing and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Everyone from the men’s team, the Frauen, and even former coaching staff (sadly, there is no video footage of the greatest singing performance by someone affiliated with Bayern). This is honestly a great way to bond with the team and I hope it stays with the team for as long as possible.