Farmers’ Almanac: Xavi admits FC Barcelona just isn’t at Bayern Munich’s level

As FC Barcelona watched Inter Milan take down FC Viktoria Plzeň on television, there had to be a sinking feeling feeling — and it wasn’t just about being relegated to the Europa League.

Knowing its fate, Barca still had to face a hungry Bayern Munich side, who has had a knack for embarrassing the Catalans in recent years.

Wouldn’t you know it, Bayern Munich did it again — much to the chagrin of FC Barcelona manager Xavi, who had to face some hard truths after the match.

“(Wednesday) we couldn’t compete well enough. We couldn’t reach their level. Bayern were very good, much better than us, more intense. I’m pretty sure that seeing we were eliminated pre-match affected us psychologically,” Xavi told UEFA (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Some might question the rationale of having a team watch its own Champions League demise before having to play a quality opponent, but Xavi really had no choice. In the age of instant information, cell phones, stadium scoreboards, etc., there was no way to hide the Inter Milan-FC Viktoria Plzeň result.

Xavi did the only thing he could do, suffer together with his team...but it’s better than watching alone, I guess.

