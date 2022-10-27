Thomas Muller feels sorry for Robert Lewandowski following FC Barcelona’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich

When Bayern Munich were boarding the plane en route to Spain yesterday, Thomas Muller took the time to record an Instagram video addressed to his former teammate Robert Lewandowski. His message? “Lewy, we are coming.”

Today, FC Barcelona learned what he meant. The so-called fortress of the Camp Nou suffered in silence as Bayern systematically dismantled Xavi’s setup and scored three unanswered goals while cruising to an easy victory. This defeat is Barcelona’s sixth consecutive loss to Bayern in the Champions League and sees them crash out of the competition altogether. Well, technically Inter Milan did that with their win over Plzen, but let’s ignore that for now.

Apparently, following another goalless game against his former employer, Robert Lewandowski visited his erstwhile teammates in the opposition dressing room after the game. Muller, who had spent years as Lewy’s offensive partner-in-crime, expressed his sympathy for the striker’s struggles at his new club:

Robert Lewandowski besuchte nach dem 0:3 seine ehemaligen Mitspieler in der Kabine. Thomas Müller: „Es ist immer schön, Lewy wieder zu sehen. Aber klar fühlt man mit, wenn man weiß, welch ehrgeiziger Spieler Lewy ist.“ — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) October 26, 2022

Robert Lewandowski visited his former teammates in the dressing room after the 0:3. Thomas Müller: “It’s always nice to see Lewy again. But of course you sympathize when you know what an ambitious player Lewy is.”

Could Lewandowski be feeling a little nostalgic? Think he regrets his move? This season at Barca can only be seen as a setback for him, given his stated ambition to win the Ballon d’Or someday. Of course, like Goretzka said earlier in the week, it is what it is, and you can’t change what’s already been done. Lewandowski will doubtless score plenty more goals for Barcelona this season and give a good account of himself.

In the Europa League.

