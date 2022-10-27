Behind the numbers: Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona...it’s as ugly as you think

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the Round of 16 while Barcelona going down to the Europa League was also confirmed, but that didn’t stop Bayern from recording a 3-0 win over the Catalans. Let’s look at the stats from Bayern’s easy win in Barcelona.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side for Robert Lewandowski as he managed to reach three losses in the Champions League, meaning that he equaled his loss tally with Bayern in 38 games less with FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski's defeats in his last 5 Champions League games with Barcelona: 3



Robert Lewandowski's defeats in his last 43 Champions League games with Bayern: 3



[@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/6CohHabVnB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 26, 2022

In the last six encounters between Bayern and Barcelona (stretching back to the 3-2 win at the Allianz in 2015), Bayern have outclassed Barcelona in every department. Bayern decided that, after 2009 and the first leg in 2015, they will go out guns ablaze. Barcelona was never going to keep up.

The last 6 games between Bayern and Barcelona:



Shots:

Bayern - 99

Barça - 52



Shots on target:

Bayern - 45

Barça - 15



Goals:

Bayern - 22

Barça - 4



Wins:

Bayern - 6

Barça - 0



[@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/CfFRmtrDoI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 26, 2022

It is safe to say that coach Julian Nagelsmann is better than “The Special One“ José Mourinho. The 35-year-old Bayern gaffer has become the first coach in Champions League history to win four games against Barcelona, one more than Mourinho’s three.

“Three (goals) for Bayern, and none for them. Respect! Respect!“

4 - Julian #Nagelsmann is the first coach in Champions League history to win four games against FC Barcelona (José Mourinho next with three). Masterclass. #FCBFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/2wSWJUZJxi — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 26, 2022

Speaking of none, that was the number of Barcelona’s shots on target against Bayern. That was the second time that has happened in the Champions League since Barcelona failed to hit the target in a 3-0 loss — against Bayern in 2021/22. Maybe they should be called “Blankburn Rovers“ instead?

0 - Since at least 2003/04 season, @FCBarcelona only failed twice to hit the target in a single game in @ChampionsLeague, both against @FCBayern at Camp nou (the other time took place last season). Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/BJlGRuHRWF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 26, 2022

For all of the Sadio Mané haters out there, here’s a little something for you:

Sadio Mané won more duels (15) than any other player managed in a Champions League game this evening.



And he scored his first-ever goal against Barcelona. #UCL pic.twitter.com/p7tYwQlaEZ — Squawka (@Squawka) October 26, 2022

Barcelona have also welcomed an unwanted record because after finishing top of the group for 13 straight years, they’ve now had consecutive group stage exits. How the turn tables...

From 2007/08 to 2019/20, Barcelona set the record for most consecutive first-place finishes in Champions League group stage history:



◎ 2020/21: 2nd

◉ 2021/22: 3rd

◉ 2022/23: 3rd



Now it's back-to-back group stage exits. pic.twitter.com/BhLcs7zGSe — Squawka (@Squawka) October 26, 2022

It looks like Barcelona is the new London for Serge Gnabry as he provided the assist for all three goals against Barcelona, the first time that has happened. Champions League Gnabry and Leroy Sané are just different gravy.

Serge Gnabry is the first player in Champions League history to assist 3 goals in the same game against Barcelona [@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/dQbhV1GPgy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 26, 2022

Want more analysis of the game? How did Nagelsmann nullify Xavi and which players stood out? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!