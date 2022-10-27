 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Behind the numbers: Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona...it’s as ugly as you think

Another day, another win for Bayern against Barcelona.

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the Round of 16 while Barcelona going down to the Europa League was also confirmed, but that didn’t stop Bayern from recording a 3-0 win over the Catalans. Let’s look at the stats from Bayern’s easy win in Barcelona.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side for Robert Lewandowski as he managed to reach three losses in the Champions League, meaning that he equaled his loss tally with Bayern in 38 games less with FC Barcelona.

In the last six encounters between Bayern and Barcelona (stretching back to the 3-2 win at the Allianz in 2015), Bayern have outclassed Barcelona in every department. Bayern decided that, after 2009 and the first leg in 2015, they will go out guns ablaze. Barcelona was never going to keep up.

It is safe to say that coach Julian Nagelsmann is better than “The Special One“ José Mourinho. The 35-year-old Bayern gaffer has become the first coach in Champions League history to win four games against Barcelona, one more than Mourinho’s three.

“Three (goals) for Bayern, and none for them. Respect! Respect!“

Speaking of none, that was the number of Barcelona’s shots on target against Bayern. That was the second time that has happened in the Champions League since Barcelona failed to hit the target in a 3-0 loss — against Bayern in 2021/22. Maybe they should be called “Blankburn Rovers“ instead?

For all of the Sadio Mané haters out there, here’s a little something for you:

Barcelona have also welcomed an unwanted record because after finishing top of the group for 13 straight years, they’ve now had consecutive group stage exits. How the turn tables...

It looks like Barcelona is the new London for Serge Gnabry as he provided the assist for all three goals against Barcelona, the first time that has happened. Champions League Gnabry and Leroy Sané are just different gravy.

Want more analysis of the game? How did Nagelsmann nullify Xavi and which players stood out? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

