Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt made sure that FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski couldn’t score

Bayern Munich have compounded more misery upon FC Barcelona as the latter drops down to the Europa League, the former winning 0-3 at the Spotify Camp Nou in their latest Champions League game. Why it’s called “Champions” League with teams like Barca is beyond me. Goals from Sadio Mané, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Benjamin Pavard downed an out-of-sorts Barca team who had 0 shots on target.

The focus once again turns to Bayern’s former charge and current Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, who continues to strengthen the notion that he can’t score in crucial games. This time around, it was in no small part due to Bayern’s defense being able to shut out their attack.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt spoke to DAZN DE (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that Lewandowski is still the best striker on earth, but it was difficult to try and mark him out of the game. At the end of the day, they did just that.

“It was very difficult. For me he is the best striker in the world, you always have to be awake against him. He plays very intelligently,” De Ligt said. “But together, we made sure he didn’t score tonight.”

Bayern qualify for the Round of 16 while Barca slot right into the Europa League Round of 32.

