Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores again, helps Bayern Munich thrash FC Barcelona

One of the unsung heroes of Bayern Munich’s last few games has been perennial back-up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has suddenly has found himself thrust into a starring role.

Adding another goal to his tally for season, Choupo-Moting help lead the Bavarians to a 3-0 victory over a downtrodden FC Barcelona squad.

“Today was another top performance, great points, now we want to win the last game against Inter and remain unbeaten,” Choupo-Moting told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m happy with my goal and also for the team. Even though Barca were already eliminated, this game was important for us.

“It was a difficult game today against a strong side, although Barça might have been eliminated before. They wanted to show a reaction in front of their fans. The game was very important for us. We gave it our all from the first minute and deserved to win.”

Choupo-Moting’s role moving forward — especially in Champions League play — will be something that many Bayern Munich fans will monitor. Whether he is a starter or a substitute, his goal will remain the same: Win the Champions League title with his team.

“We go into every Champions League season to win the title. It was a very difficult group, but we managed to top it,” Choupo-Moting said.

