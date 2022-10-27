Matthijs de Ligt happy to help Bayern Munich stomp FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt didn’t expect to be named Man of the Match for his performance against FC Barcelona, but found himself happy to accept the award nonetheless.

“Man of the Match? For me it was more like Serge Gnabry. But fine, I’ll gladly take it,” he told DAZN.

(Serge Gnabry — Matthijs de Ligt’s choice for Man of the Match — logged a hat-trick of assists, to his credit.)

With De Ligt playing a full 90 minutes in central defense, Bayern Munich did not concede a single shot on target to Barcelona, let alone any goals. The Dutch defender was quite pleased with both his team’s performance and the individual plaudits he received as well, telling UEFA post-match: “We won 3-0, played very well, and kept a clean sheet. I’m happy to be named Man of the Match; I’m really happy about that.”

It was an efficient match for De Ligt on the whole, with the young center-back being credited with five clearances, three interceptions, a last-man tackle, and a 96% pass completion rate. Barcelona managed just nine shots overall, seven of which were blocked and two of which were off-target.

Expectations have been sky-high for De Ligt since arriving in a €67.00m transfer from Juventus, but if he continues turning in performances like this, he’ll have no problems living up to his price tag!

Want more analysis of the game? How did Nagelsmann nullify Xavi and which players stood out? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

