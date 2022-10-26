Julian Nagelsmann: Robert Lewandowski’s FC Barcelona transfer a win-win-win

It wasn’t too long ago when Bayern Munich had a rough patch where they could only muster four goals in nearly 100 shots, which had people wondering whether Bayern needed to go back to basics and get a proper #9. Robert Lewandowski was that #9 but has since moved to FC Barcelona, who are in danger of dropping down to the Europa League for the second season running.

Lewandowski is still prolific as ever — banging in goals left, right, and center for the Catalans. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is aware of this and hinted that a striker isn’t of utmost importance at the moment despite the aforementioned rough patch that saw Bayern slip down the Bundesliga table (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I see that he’s scoring a lot of goals and I think they are very happy that he’s there. We had a very good start without him, then we had a minor period of weakness where we didn’t take our chances,” Nagelsmann said.

Scoring goals is apparently not a problem as Bayern have scored more goals and created more chances at this stage of the season compared to the last. Nagelsmann also said that as long as his former players are enjoying themselves, he is too.

“At this point in time, we have more goals than last season, and more chances created,” said Nagelsmann. “Lewy is happy here and we’re also happy. I’m always happy when my former players are happy.”

Let’s see who will be happy at the end of the day as Bayern travel to Barcelona for their massive Champions League clash.