Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann raves over Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt was Bayern Munich’s biggest transfer in the summer in terms of price; Bayern paid Juventus over double the amount that Liverpool FC got for Sadio Mané. Although De Ligt hasn’t played much in the early days of the season, injuries to other first team players have given the Dutchman the opportunity to establish his place in the starting XI which he did. Along with Frenchman Dayot Upamecano, the two have developed a solid partnership as Bayern’s starting center-backs in recent games.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was full of praise for the former Ajax captain, highlighting the defender’s qualities and why it was only correct that Bayern won his signature over Chelsea FC.

“He is very good, very mature. He knows exactly what he’s good at and what he’s not so good at. He is very good for us,” Nagelsmann said (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He makes almost no mistakes and is very aware that he is a center-back. It was the right decision to sign him.”