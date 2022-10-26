Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala: “We learned from what happened to us” last season in the Champions League

Jamal Musiala has missed Bayern Munich’s last Champions League match after recovering from a coronavirus infection, and though he’s yet to find the back of the net in the competition, he's been one of Bayern's most consistent and effective performers for a team that is charging their way back up the Bundesliga table — and setting their sights ever higher.

With a perfect record of four wins, zero draws and zero losses thus far in the Champions League, Bayern Munich has already clinched their progression to the knockout stages, though first place in Group C is still yet to be determined ahead of Wednesday’s clash with FC Barcelona.

So, can Bayern go all the way? Musiala stayed circumspect.

“Madrid, City, PSG are there,” he admitted (via @iMiaSanMia_en). “But we are Bayern, we want to go to the end in all competitions and we have enough quality to achieve it.”

During their four matches in the competition, Bayern has outscored their opponents 13-2 and Julian Nagelsmann had already begun making substitutions in the second half of their most recent 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen, which is the only match they conceded in. SSC Napoli is the only other team in the Champions League with a perfect record.

Bayern’s dominance hasn’t always translated beyond the group stages — as they will well remember from last year. But this time, Musiala vows, will be different.

“We have learned from what happened to us in the quarterfinals last season against Villarreal,” he declared. A warning shot across Europe’s bow.

Interested in a preview of the game? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about the emergence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a legitimate striker option, as well as what Barcelona have in store for us.

