FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

You know, no matter how many times Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona face each other in the Champions League, it’s a massive game. We don’t yet know how much will be at stake for this one, but it doesn’t change a thing. Both teams will be stepping on the pitch to win. It’s about pride.

Julian Nagelsmann will be missing his heroes from the first leg. Goalscorers Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are both ruled out with muscle injuries, while captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has a shoulder problem that’s caused him to stay behind in Munich. The onus, therefore, will be on the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and the in-form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to pick up the slack.

Barca, meanwhile, will have revenge on their minds. Robert Lewandowski didn’t score in the first leg, a mistake he’ll be looking to rectify. Xavi probably won’t make the mistake of starting Marcos Alonso and Sergio Busquets again, opting for the younger and more dynamic Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong.

It’s a big game even if the stakes are uneven. Both sides will give it their all.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Spotify Camp Nou, Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

