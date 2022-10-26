FC Barcelona boss Xavi anticipating a stern test from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travel to northeastern Spain to play FC Barcelona in Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. It’s do-or-die for the Catalans as their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 look slim to none. Nevertheless, Barcelona coach Xavi is expecting a Bayern team who will behave like they did in recent clashes between the two teams.

“I expect to face a very intense and tactically astute side,” Xavi said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We consider Bayern to be one of the best sides in the world. We were very good in Munich, but we didn’t convert our chances. Tomorrow, we have to show that was an aberration.”

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 2-0 win for Bayern at the Allianz Arena, where Barcelona dominated the game for 85 minutes but were undone by a five-minute stretch that saw Bayern get two goals in quick succession through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané. Xavi apparently still hasn’t forgotten that game but shook himself back to the present and reiterated that Barcelona must win in Germany if they want to reach the knockouts. It has been said that Barca are unlikely going to advance out of the group, but they are still hoping for the best and holding out for favorable results.

“Watching the match again, it is amazing that we didn’t score”, lamented Xavi. “We have to win regardless of what happens in Milan. We have to show tomorrow that we can be at the level of this type of teams.

“We have a small hope. Hope is the last thing to be lost. The misfortune is that we are not dependent on ourselves. We will watch Inter against Viktoria Plzeň together in the dressing room.”

Bayern take on Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou on October 26th. Will Barca pull off the great escape or will their fate be sealed before they even kick a ball? We shall see in a few days.