Pedri says FC Barcelona “has to believe” against Bayern Munich

Hope is a tricky thing — especially for FC Barcelona as it prepares to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Is the Barca squad viewing its chances more like Red or like Andy from The Shawshank Redemption? According to recent quotes from Pedri, it appears like Andy is the way — at least for now.

“Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies,” — Andy Dufresne

“We didn’t expect what has happened to us in the Champions League this season. But it happened this way and it’s a pity. There is nothing we can do now, although we have a little hope about the result of Viktoria Plzeň and Inter,” Pedri told Marca (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to wait and see what happens. But we are aware that it is really complicated. As long as it can happen, we have to believe. We know that it is very, very difficult for that to happen and that we would need a lot of luck. But we have to be prepared.”

Pedri also thinks that FC Barcelona can build off of its last performance against Bayern Munich.

“I think that in the game against Bayern, despite the result, we played a good game, but we just didn’t score. In the others we weren’t at ease and didn’t dominate as we like to. It’s been a bad run of form and we need to improve so that we can win future important games”

Despite that optimism, it won’t be easy for Barca to take down Bayern Munich — and some Barca fans might be feeling a little more like Red than Andy.

“Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane,” — Ellis “Red” Redding.

