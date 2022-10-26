Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala says Real Madrid is mythical; Bayern still considering Marcus Thuram; Chelsea to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo?; Lyon gets Karim Benzema bonus; Zinedine Zidane coming back?; and MORE!

The vultures are circling around Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala. Once the youngster referred to Real Madrid as a “mythical club” you just knew that somehow the Spanish media was going to start to run with it:

Jamal Musiala has emerged as a rising star in world football lately, following his breakthrough at Bayern Munich. At the age of just 19, the youngster has become a valuable member of the attacking team of Bayern, one of the strongest clubs in Europe. He has featured in almost 100 competitive matches for the Bavarians, racking up 24 goals and 15 assists. Musiala, though, has recently raised a few eyebrows with his comments on Real Madrid, labelling the club as ‘mythical’. “Real Madrid is a mythical club,” said Musiala (h/t Madrid Zone), whose comments come just before Bayern Munich’s contest against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. With the German whizkid recently missing out on the prestigious Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award, he will have a point to prove as he takes on a Barcelona squad that is likely to feature the winner, Gavi, in the middle of the park.

Musiala, of course, will not be going anywhere for a while as Bayern Munich will not entertain any thoughts of selling him. This quote, however, will definitely get him a few links to Real Madrid over the summer just on principle alone.

Chelsea FC might actually be plotting to bring Manchester United alleged outcast Cristiano Ronaldo:

North American Todd Boehly, intends to take advantage of the situation to launch his nets on a footballer whom, by the way, he has already tried to recruit, without success, throughout the summer market. In principle, the blues have the right money to take on the operation and the attractiveness necessary to seduce CR7, but it remains to be seen if their coach, the Englishman Graham Potter, is willing to make room for a footballer who, undoubtedly , can still contribute a lot to green, but due to its character, it can also end up blowing up any wardrobe. In fact, in the summer, the team’s coach at the time, the German Thomas Tuchel, already opposed hiring him for this reason.

Ronaldo to Chelsea would be fantastic (for drama, making a mess even messier, et cetera).

After observing that some players were struggling with his training methods, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann decided to simplify things:

Julian Nagelsmann noticed that some players were overwhelmed by his complex training exercises. Training is now more about internalizing processes and principles as well as playing players in the positions where they are most comfortable even while rotating.

Nagelsmann truly is a mad scientist, but sometimes — even with a squad full of excessively talented players — you just need to dial it back a bit. The coach is evolving...and that is a good thing.

Timo Werner did what he does against Real Madrid and scored. Whether you like Werner or not, this was a fantastic run:

WHAT A MOMENT FOR TIMO WERNER! pic.twitter.com/FnTEgqJpD3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Another week is headed into the books and Bayern Munich is looking good.

The Bavarians picked up a couple of convincing wins since our last show and there is plenty to talk about regarding why the squad is showing some heart and rounding into form.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Bayern Munich might be turning the corner and how the squad is melding together.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are in pursuit of Bayern transfer target Konrad Laimer.

Is Bayern Munich really plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix?

Ryan Gravenberch is still unhappy.

Did Bayern Munich reject a release clause for Erling Haaland?

Talking House of the Dragon (it’s been great of late!)

Olympique Lyon received €1 million from Real Madrid when Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or...13 years after he left France! Not bad, eh?

13 years after Karim Benzema’s move to Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon receive an unexpected windfall from Los Blancos. With a lot of delay, the transfer fee for Karim Benzema has increased again. After his move from Lyon to Madrid in 2009, the Madrilenians are asked to pay. The reason for this is Benzema’s award for world footballer of the year. According to the “Sun”, Real has to transfer more than one million euros to Lyon. There you should now pat yourself on the back that you had anchored the corresponding Ballon d’Or clause in the Benzema sale in 2009. Apparently, even then, Benzema was believed to have a great career – and Olympique were to be right. In 616 games for Real, Benzema scored 329 goals and contributed 160 assists. By winning the Ballon d’Or, the striker has now put on the crown, which will be expensive again for Real.

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram continues to linger.

Thuram’s status as a free agent and his familiarity with the Bundesliga are his primary selling points to Bayern Munich:

Bayern are considering a move for Marcus Thuram. In addition to being a free agent next summer, Bayern are interested in the Frenchman as he knows the Bundesliga and won’t need time to adapt. Gladbach are unwilling to sell Thuram in January.

Previous reports indicate that Bayern Munich’s interest in Thuram is tied to whatever happens with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but is the club looking at him as a starter? It seems like a long shot, but his lack of a transfer fee, plus given Julian Nagelsmann’s willingness to change things up, I guess it possible (even if I doubt it)?

Zinedine Zidane might be closing in on a return to coaching...but where?

Zinedine Zidane has fueled the rumors surrounding his future coaching job. In an interview with RMC Sport, he stated that he was about to return to the sidelines. When asked if he misses being a coach, “Zizou” said: “Soon, soon. I’m not far from coaching a team again. We wait, we wait a bit.”

The two most prominent clubs that Zidane has been linked to are Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United appears to be committed to Erik ten Hag for the time being, while Christophe Galtier is at the helm of PSG.

Taking over for Didier Deschamps with France is also considered a possibility as well. The World Cup in Qatar could determine just how open that job is.

