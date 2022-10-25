Matthijs de Ligt wants Bayern Munich to avoid slow start vs. FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt recollected his team’s victory over FC Barcelona last month and wants to see the Bavarians take a different tact at Camp Nou.

“The first half in the first leg was difficult, but then the second was very good. We were maybe a bit surprised at the start. We analyzed them well and want to play two strong halves tomorrow,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Barcelona is a big club, like Bayern. They played a very good first half in the first leg. They have a good philosophy, lots of possession. For every player it’s a game where you need maximum concentration. We want to be first in the group, so we have to win.”

De Ligt, though, has a lot of respect for FC Barcelona and can see that the Catalans are much improved from what they looked like in September. In fact, De Ligt thinks FC Barcelona will bring its A-game even if Inter Milan defeats FC Viktoria Plzeň to clinch a spot in the kickout round.

“Barcelona play very good football. They have developed very well. A difficult game awaits us. I’m sure they’re motivated regardless of the Inter result. We have to be well prepared,” said De Ligt.