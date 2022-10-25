It’s time for Bayern Munich to put the final nail in the coffin of FC Barcelona’s Champions League hopes

Let’s be clear, Bayern Munich has very little to play for against FC Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Bavarians are skating through to the knockout stages after dominating the initial games on the slate and now the Rekordmeister has an opportunity to kick FC Barcelona’s Champions League hopes to the curb...and they should do it!

For as successful as Bayern Munich has been this season in terms of winning games, the team does not have a true statement win yet. Sure, Bayern Munich downed a very good SC Freiburg squad and they also beat both Barca and Inter Milan already, but for a squad looking to establish an identity after losing stars like David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski in recent years, a dynamic moment is sorely needed.

Sending FC Barcelona (even a Barca squad that is a shell of its former self) packing to the Europa League would be a good start to making that happen. If — by some chance — FC Viktoria Plzeň can beat Inter Milan, Barca will have a whole hell of a lot to play for for against Bayern Munich, which would set up a spicy scenario.

The early part of this season has been spent just feeling out how to play together for Bayern Munich, but now the team has the chance to do something special — take a European power and send it off to the second division of Europe.

A win like that can be the start of something. An approach like the game does not matter (even if it really does not), however, will be a lost opportunity.

Bayern Munich should go for it...they should go all out to win and leave nothing to chance.

Get the win, relegate Barca to the Europa League, and continue to develop the killer mentality that will be needed for the long, grinding stretch ahead.

Interested in a preview of the game? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about the emergence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a legitimate striker option, as well as what Barcelona have in store for us. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.