FC Barcelona announces squad to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

FC Barcelona is probably still a bit stunned and wondering how it ended up in this position.

With its Champions League hopes on a life support — and facing a Bayern Munich squad who would like nothing more than to send the Catalans packing to the Europa League — FC Barcelona is truly in trouble.

With that, Xavi announced his squad to face-off with Bayern Munich on Wednesday and the manager will need an ace effort from every player on the pitch for a miracle to happen:

FC Barcelona is going to need a super-human effort from Robert Lewandowski against Bayern Munich and the manager will have some key lineup selections to make.

Will he look toward recent outcast — and rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Frenkie de Jong — to help make one last-ditch effort at staying in the top European tier this season? Will he lean on newcomers like Jules Koundé and Franck Kessie?

Xavi will have to make some tough calls...and they will need to be the correct calls if he wants to have any chance at moving (as unlikely as that might seem right now).

