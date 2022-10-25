Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez doesn’t close the door on return to Atlético Madrid

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has been out for a decent stretch due to an adductor injury and he has certainly had enough downtime to contemplate his future.

While many are expecting the Frenchman to ink a contract extension Bayern Munich, the 26-year-old has not closed the book on a return to Atlético Madrid.

“If one day the option arises to return to Atlético, why not? I would like it to happen. It’s a nice thing. Atletico Madrid is the club that has given me everything. I started a youth player there and have always been fond of this team. Since I left, I have wished them the best,” Hernandez told Marca (as captured by Madrid Universal). “That I am now in Bayern Munich is partly thanks to Atletico. They bet on me since I was a child and gave me everything.”

Hernandez has been working hard to get healthy for not just a return to Bayern Munich, but also the World Cup in Qatar. Surely, Hernandez will start to laser in on where he wants to play in the immediate future shortly, but has Atleti entered the race?