Hansi Flick names provisional squad for Germany, seven Bayern Munich players included

It’s the final countdown!

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany head coach Hansi Flick has named his provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Not shockingly, several Bayern Munich players were in the mix. In fact, there were a total of seven players from the Rekordmeister including Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Thomas Müller:

In all there were 44 players initially selected. Flick will eventually get the number down to 26. Some of the more surprising names on the listed included Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Götze, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Former Bayern Munich center-back Mats Hummels also has himself in the mix and could be a veteran presence on the final roster if Flick opts to select him. There are plenty of interesting names on the overall sheet and Flick could have some interesting picks ahead of him.

