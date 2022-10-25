Matthijs de Ligt’s agent speaks about his move to Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt was one of Bayern Munich’s top targets for years as Brazzo made it known he always had an interest in the Dutch defender. de Ligt was finally brough to Munich this summer in a major acquisition costing Bayern €67 million to attain his services. Recently, the Dutchman’s agent spoke on the transfer.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta explained in an interview to Sky Sport Italia that de Ligt felt it was the right time to make the move in his career. Pimenta cleared up the rumors that Juventus was unhappy about his Italian side as they were not competitive enough for his ambitions.

“He (Matthijs) said, ‘it’s my time.’ From the beginning, he had a project in his head, and he felt it was time to go. He is always grateful. I don’t agree when they say he criticized Juve, because that’s not what he did. He gave his technical opinion about himself and the balance of his experience,” said Pimenta.

The former Ajax talent has settled in nicely in Munich so far and Nagelsmann seems to be building a squad that has serious aspirations. At just 23 years old, de Ligt has a lot of years ahead of him and could be an important leader for this Bayern side. Was de Ligt worth the cost? Let us know in the comments!