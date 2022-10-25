Julian Nagelsmann updates Choupo-Moting’s starting prospects vs FC Barcelona

So much for that striker-less system, eh? The burning question on every Bayern Munich fan’s lips: will there be another Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting start in the Champions League midweek match against FC Barcelona?

After a recent heavy run in the starting lineup, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann isn’t so sure that’s possible — but didn’t rule it out, either.

Nagelsmann: “Choupo played a great game once again,” Nagelsmann said after the Hoffenheim win on Saturday (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s a great striker and we’re happy that we have him. He was tired in the end, because he is not used to this rhythm of starting consecutive games. We have to see how he’s doing by Wednesday.”

Now that’s sensible. Choupo-Moting has made himself indispensable — so much so he’s been run ragged, and rotation might be the order of the day, particularly given that Bayern have qualified from their group already and have another stern test at the weekend versus Mainz 05.

But it’s Barça, a banner game, and surely Choupo himself will be chomping at the bit for at least some minutes — and Bayern fans will be just as eager to see him.

Interested in a preview of the Barca game? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about the emergence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a legitimate striker option, as well as what Barcelona have in store for us. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

