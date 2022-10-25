Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard won’t engage in overlooking any Champions League opponents

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has had a fantastic campaign so far and figures to play a key role in helping to determine just how far the 2022/23 squad from the Rekordmeister goes in the Champions League this season.

To make it through the treacherous gauntlet, Pavard knows the team must stay focused and avoid looking past any opponents.

“When you win the Champions League for the first time with Bayern, you want to experience such emotions again. So far, it’s going well for us in the Champions League, but we’ll see for the rest,” Pavard told FCBayernTV (@iMiaSanMia). “I think we should go game by game. We shouldn’t underestimate anyone. Last year’s defeat against Villarreal is still in my mind. I think we should’ve won and qualified to the semifinal. We’re still in the group stage, we have to go through that and then we’ll see.”

If anything, the doomed Villarreal tie from last season seems to have taught the Bayern Munich boys a major lesson in focus and determination — and it is one that Pavard will not forget any time soon.