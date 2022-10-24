 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois credits Manuel Neuer for changing the face of goalkeeping

Anyone who disagrees is just lying to themselves, really.

By Ineednoname
Real Madrid V Rb Leipzig - Uefa Champions League - Group F Photo By Irina R.Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

After winning the Champions League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was deservedly awarded the Yashin Trophy earlier this month — a kind of Ballon d’Or for keepers. Speaking to the media, he credited Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer for changing the expectations surrounding a goalkeeper in this day and age, transforming the position from someone who just stops shots to an all-round contributor to the game.

His words, as captured by the official UCL account, are as follows:

World Cup 2014 was arguably Neuer’s magnum opus, where he showcased a marvel of “sweeper keeping” to the world at large. Back then, the style was nowhere near as popular as it is today. While most coaches nowadays expect the keeper to at least be able to help with the team’s buildup play and come off the line to sweep up attacks, this was quite a new thing that Neuer helped popularize back then.

Therefore, you could say that today’s big name goalkeepers like Manchester City’s Ederson, Liverpool FC’s Alisson, and even Courtois himself are following in Neuer’s footsteps. Modern possession-football oriented coaches refuse to even work with a keeper that cannot use his feet. That’s Neuer’s legacy. This one man’s impact on the game has truly been incredible.

