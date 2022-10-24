 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fc Barcelona V Villarreal Cf - La Liga Santander

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage clash against FC Barcelona right here!

Contributors: Bavarian Football Works Staff
This game was much hyped when it was announced, but it might turn out to be a dead rubber even before a ball is kicked. When Bayern Munich take on FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou this week, all eyes will be on Inter Milan’s game vs Viktoria Plzen in the early kickoff slot. If the Nerazzurri manage to get a win, Barca will be relegated to the Europa League and there will be nothing they can do about it.

Of course, none of that is really Bayern’s concern. What Julian Nagelsmann and the team want is to keep the winning performances going and make sure that Bayern top the group before the final match day. To do that, they will need to put in a show in front of 90,000 expected fans at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

