Terrible news: English referee Anthony Taylor appointed to FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

This is getting old now. It feels like whenever Bayern Munich face a Spanish team in the Champions League, UEFA have to assign an English referee for one of the games. Case in point, this week’s upcoming game against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou will be officiated by Anthony Taylor.

Bayern fans will remember Taylor from his previous performances against the club. He was in charge of Hansi Flick’s Supercup win over Sevilla during the Sextuple year, where his refereeing was erratic and downright harmful to the club. Then there was the first leg against Villarreal last season, where Bayern weren’t good enough to make the referee matter in the result.

An English referee versus a Spanish team is always the worst combination to get, simply because they always fall for the diving and play-acting Spanish sides like to go for. In addition, they have a terrible grasp of using VAR, making their mistakes all the more consequential. It really is bad luck that Bayern were able to avoid so far into the group stages, only to be saddled with Anthony Taylor in the end.

Let’s hope our players come out of this one in one piece.

