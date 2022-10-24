Bavarian Loan Works: Nübel allows four more goals, Vidovic scores again, and Arrey-Mbi had a costly mistake in the Pokal match

Many of Bayern Munich’s loanees continue to be left off of the gameday rosters for the teams they are with. However, there was still plenty of action to go over. Here is a recap of what all the loanees and their teams were up to.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel did not have the best of days in league Ligue 1 on Sunday. Of the seven shots on goal he faced, he only saved three and let the other four into the back of the net. Monaco came back from 1-0 and 2-1 down and even took a 3-2 lead, but Nübel and his defense couldn’t do enough to get a point on the road.

Monaco will travel to Hungary to face Verencvaros in the penultimate Europa League match on Thursday. They will then host Angers back in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started and played 73 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 victory over Dundee in the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup. Tillman also started in their league match against Livingston, but played the full 90 minutes. He only had one shot — which was blocked — and only created one chance for his team. He also received a first-half yellow card for a bad foul. Rangers equalized in second half stoppage time and the game finished 1-1.

Rangers will travel to Italy to face Napoli for their Matchday 5 Champions League match on Wednesday. They will then host Aberdeen on Saturday in league play.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein did not play nor appear on the bench for Lustenau’s 0-0 draw at home to Reid.

Lustenau will host Reid in league play on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear in the 18-man squad Klagenfurt’s 3-1 cup win, nor their 1-0 win in league play this week.

Klagenfurt will host WSG Tirol on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear in the 18-man squad Klagenfurt’s 3-1 cup win, nor their 1-0 win in league play this week.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear in the 18-man squad Klagenfurt’s 3-1 cup win, nor their 1-0 win in league play this week.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic.

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vitesse was eliminated from the KNVB Cup on penalties after drawing 2-2. Vidovic did not score a goal, which would have been the only indicator as to if he played or not. They bounced back with a 2-1 league win against FC Emmen. Vidovic started and scored the opening goal! In his 78 minutes on the field, he also created two chances and completed 82% of his passes.

⚽ GOL - DOELPUNT - GOAL

VITESSE!!!



⏰ | 26 Minutos



Gabriel Vidović



Vitesse 1⃣

FC Emmen 0⃣



| Eredivisie 2022/23 - 11º Rodadapic.twitter.com/OSyTiSj7Aj — Futebol Holandês (@FutebolHolandes) October 22, 2022

Vitesse are not scheduled to play next week, but will play Sparta Rotterdam on November 5th.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Regensburg is still on the injury list with a groin strain with an update return target of “early November”.

Regensburg beat Sandhausen 2-1 at home on Saturday and will play Hansa Rostock at home on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Hannover hosted Dortmund on Wednesday in the DFB Pokal. Arrey-Mbi finally broke into the starting lineup, but did not make the best impression — he opened the scoring with an own goal! He stayed on the field the rest of the match and put up some decent numbers including 81% pass completion, two interceptions, and seven recoveries. Dortmund went on to win 2-0 after a Jude Bellingham PK added to the tally. Arrey-Mbi stayed in the starting lineup for the league match against 1. FC Nürnberg, where he put up almost identical numbers — but luckily no own goals. This game finished as a goalless draw. It is great seeing Arrey-Mbi getting some playing time — even after a costly mistake.

Hannover will host Karlsruher SC on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the 18-man squad for Magdeburg’s trip to Hamburg to play HSV. Bottom-of-the-table Magdeburg shocked top-of-the-table HSV with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Magdeburg will host FC Heidenheim on Friday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni was not on the bench as Saarbrücken traveled to Dresden and beat Dynamo Dresden 2-1.

Saarbrücken will host SV Meppen on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski started at striker for Aue in Sunday’s match at SC Verl. Unfortunately, Jastremski was not able to contribute anything significantly in his 60 minutes on the field. Aue fell 3-2.

Aue will host Elversberg on Saturday.