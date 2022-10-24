Bayern Munich 1 - 2 VfL Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich endured a setback in their bid to topple the defending Frauen-Bundesliga champs, VfL Wolfsburg, after losing their early season head-to-head 2-1. Bayern flashed dangerously but were second-best on the balance of play, and lucky to be able to force a scramble in the final period of the game after Klara Bühl’s late goal restored them to striking distance.

Wolfsburg showed why they were a class above throughout, nearly going ahead early with a header from Alexandra Popp that was ruled narrowly offside before the outstanding Polish forward Ewa Pajor bundled in a goal in front of Sarah Zadrazil’s challenge. If Pajor’s goal was slightly lucky, Svenja Huth made it emphatic — the Germany winger putting an exclamation point to Wolfsburg’s dominance.

A delightful assist from Linda Dallmann to Klara Bühl, Germany’s other top winger, forced the game open again in the closing phases, but it was not to be.

Bayern coach Alexander Straus highlighted what made the difference for Magenta Sport after the game:

"Ich bin glücklich, dass das Team nach den zwei Gegentoren zurückgekommen ist. (...) Ich sage das nach jedem Spiel, aber wir müssen effizienter sein und besser im Abschluss. Wir treffen den Pfosten und das ist es, warum wir mindestens zwei Punkte verlieren." — Justin Kraft ️‍ (@JustinKraft_) October 23, 2022