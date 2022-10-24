 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich 1 - 2 VfL Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Wolfsburg were a cut above.

By zippy86
VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern München - FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Bayern Munich endured a setback in their bid to topple the defending Frauen-Bundesliga champs, VfL Wolfsburg, after losing their early season head-to-head 2-1. Bayern flashed dangerously but were second-best on the balance of play, and lucky to be able to force a scramble in the final period of the game after Klara Bühl’s late goal restored them to striking distance.

Wolfsburg showed why they were a class above throughout, nearly going ahead early with a header from Alexandra Popp that was ruled narrowly offside before the outstanding Polish forward Ewa Pajor bundled in a goal in front of Sarah Zadrazil’s challenge. If Pajor’s goal was slightly lucky, Svenja Huth made it emphatic — the Germany winger putting an exclamation point to Wolfsburg’s dominance.

A delightful assist from Linda Dallmann to Klara Bühl, Germany’s other top winger, forced the game open again in the closing phases, but it was not to be.

Bayern coach Alexander Straus highlighted what made the difference for Magenta Sport after the game:

“I’m happy that the team came back after conceding two goals. (...) I say that after every game, but we have to be more efficient and finish better. We hit the post and that’s why we lose at least two points. We’re going to be a lot better than we were today,” he concluded.

