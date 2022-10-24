 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich injury updates: Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman fit to play against Barcelona

That’s a whopper of an injured list. Here’s who will be back and when.

Viktoria Plzen v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are nursing an entire roster of injured players at the moment, which isn’t making things easy at all on manager Julian Nagelsmann. It’s just a few more games now to get through the Hinrunde and to the winter ‘break’ for the FIFA Men’s World Cup — in which most of Bayern’s healthy roster can expect to get run ragged in the Qatar heat — so at least there’s good news on the horizon, hey?

Kicker has an update today on the status of Bayern’s ailing stars. here’s what we got on the bad news front:

  • For the Champions League match against FC Barcelona, Bayern will be without keeper Manuel Neuer, winger Leroy Sané, and defender Lucas Hernández.
  • Sané is still expected to return to the field against Inter Milan on November 1st, in the following mid-week.
  • Hernández is expected to begin his comeback November 8th (the Werder Bremen game).
  • Neuer could return as soon as October 29th against Mainz 05. But it’ll depend on how that shoulder feels.

There’s a bit of good news, however. Kingsley Coman — who was subbed off Saturday with apparent muscular issues — will be available against Barça, along with Thomas Müller. Bayern have already qualified, but it’s still a marquee European heavyweight bout, and pride is on the line. This should give Nagelsmann a good complement of first-choice attackers and bench players to choose from.

