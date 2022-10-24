Bayern Munich injury updates: Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman fit to play against Barcelona

Bayern Munich are nursing an entire roster of injured players at the moment, which isn’t making things easy at all on manager Julian Nagelsmann. It’s just a few more games now to get through the Hinrunde and to the winter ‘break’ for the FIFA Men’s World Cup — in which most of Bayern’s healthy roster can expect to get run ragged in the Qatar heat — so at least there’s good news on the horizon, hey?

Kicker has an update today on the status of Bayern’s ailing stars. here’s what we got on the bad news front:

For the Champions League match against FC Barcelona, Bayern will be without keeper Manuel Neuer, winger Leroy Sané, and defender Lucas Hernández.

Sané is still expected to return to the field against Inter Milan on November 1st, in the following mid-week.

Hernández is expected to begin his comeback November 8th (the Werder Bremen game).

Neuer could return as soon as October 29th against Mainz 05. But it’ll depend on how that shoulder feels.

There’s a bit of good news, however. Kingsley Coman — who was subbed off Saturday with apparent muscular issues — will be available against Barça, along with Thomas Müller. Bayern have already qualified, but it’s still a marquee European heavyweight bout, and pride is on the line. This should give Nagelsmann a good complement of first-choice attackers and bench players to choose from.