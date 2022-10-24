Brazzo confident Mathys Tel will show his worth for Bayern Munich this season

So far this season, Mathys Tel has made a total of 9 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich, clocking in at a total of 297 minutes. From the aforementioned appearances and minutes, he’s tallied two goals; one in Bayern’s 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart, and the other in the club’s 5-0 win over Viktoria Koln in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Sadio Mane was brought in to indirectly makeup for the loss of Robert Lewandowski this summer, but right now the man of the hour for Bayern is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has long served as Lewandowski’s backup ever since he joined Bayern from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is confident we’ve yet to see anywhere near the best of Tel yet.

The plethora of attacking depth Bayern currently possesses was always going to make it difficult to work his way into the squad, and even older players like Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch have already expressed concerns about playing time at different times this season. That paints a picture of just how deep Bayern’s squad is for midfield and attack.

In spite of this, Brazzo still feels we will see Tel get even better for Bayern this season, even with all of the depth in attack they have. “I’m sure that Mathys Tel will also show what he can do this season. We’re very well equipped in the attacking area. We have an attack that can keep up in Europe — or can even be the best,” he told BILD TV (via @iMiaSanMia).

Building on that idea, Bayern’s squad planning that led to this summer’s acquisitions in the transfer market was all about building a versatile attack for Nagelsmann that can be used in different ways, especially with losing their star striker in Lewandowski. “We have different types of players — we tried to put the attack together in a way that the coach has a lot of options and can find the formation. The players we have can complement each other very well,” he said.