Even Ryan Gravenberch’s agent doesn’t understand why he’s so unhappy at Bayern Munich

The agent for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Rafaela Pimenta, might have engaged in talks recently with the club about the status of her client, but not even she thinks the Dutchman is a starting player for the Rekordmeister just yet.

“Bayern have too many good players. It’s the same with (Noussair) Mazraoui or (Matthijs) De Ligt. Bayern has a lot of national players in the team and is generally a great club,” Pimenta told Sport1. “(It is) frustrating for professionals when they are not allowed to play. It’s a big change after joining Bayern, but I’m sure their time will come soon because they are top players.”

It is true that Gravenberch, Mazraoui, and De Ligt have all been left out of the the starting XI when the squad was fully healthy, but De Ligt’s case differs from both Mazraoui and Gravenberch.

It can be ascertained that both Gravenberch and Mazraoui have not been able to break into the starting XI consistently because of the competition at their positions. Benjamin Pavard has been excellent this season at right-back, which has kept Mazraoui planted on the bench, while Gravenberch is stuck behind Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer, who have all been extremely solid this season.

There is no insult in any of that, Pavard, Kimmich, Goretzka, and Sabitzer are all extremely good players.

For De Ligt, rounding into top shape put him behind the 8-ball to start the season, but Julian Nagelsmann was starting to settle into a three-man rotation at center-back before Lucas Hernandez went down with an injury.

As for Gravenberch, like Pimenta basically said: It’s much ado about nothing at this point.

If the Dutchman thought he was going into waltz into Säbener Straße and secure a starting role immediately, he was either wholly-unaware of what he was walking into or was sold a bill of goods about what role he would have. Either way, Gravenberch will need assess what is most important to him at this stage of his career and make a decision on whether to stay or to push for a move away from Bavaria.