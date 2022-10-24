Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Brazzo won’t give any clues on Harry Kane; Will Manchester City’s Erling Haaland be the first €1 billion player?; Manchester United wants Bundesliga gem; Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez talks Bayern, PSG interest; & MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has certainly heard the rumors and has maybe even engaged in some talks with someone in Harry Kane’s camp at some point (probably?), but he will not budge on saying exactly what is going on.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has been closely linked to a transfer to Bayern Munich next summer, but at least some of the rumors indicate Kane has no intention of leaving England.

Regardless, Brazzo’s “lips are sealed” (like the The Go-Go’s?).

“Of course Kane is one of the best players in the world, but we are not talking about players under contract at other clubs,” he said in an interview with Bild.

Brazzo is not going to be so obtuse as to engage in any type of Kane talk at this point.

Could Manchester City’s Erling Haaland be the football world’s first €1 billion player? His agent Rafaela Pimenta thinks so.

“I think Erling will be the first player to cost around a billion on a transfer,” she told Sky Sports. “That’s my assessment, because if you add up your footballing value, the value of your personality and your advertising value, then you end up at a billion for sure. If you compare Haaland with Mbappé, for example, and know a little about the market, then I definitely think that Haaland can reach a market value of up to one billion euros.”

It’s hard to fathom that Haaland — or anyone else — will reach that number any time soon. Even if he keeps dominating the Premier League, it is hard to imagine club coming up with that much loot for the Norwegian.

Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt were placed on kicker’s Team of the Week:

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/13XRF5tZsj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 23, 2022

Another week is headed into the books and Bayern Munich is looking good.

The Bavarians picked up a couple of convincing wins since our last show and there is plenty to talk about regarding why the squad is showing some heart and rounding into form.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Bayern Munich might be turning the corner and how the squad is melding together.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are in pursuit of Bayern transfer target Konrad Laimer.

Is Bayern Munich really plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix?

Ryan Gravenberch is still unhappy.

Did Bayern Munich reject a release clause for Erling Haaland?

Talking House of the Dragon (it’s been great of late!)

Pundit Kevin Hatchard dreams of a world where Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham go hand-in-hand and grow old together...in the Bundesliga:

I'm not naive enough to think it would ever happen, but imagine if Jude Bellingham stayed at #bvb for years and became captain and fellow 19-year-old Jamal Musiala ended up skippering Bayern. What a tremendous rivalry (they are also good mates) that would be in the #Bundesliga. — Kevin Hatchard ⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) October 23, 2022

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has heard the rumors that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him, but he says he wants to “become a legend” in Italy.

“I’m fine, I’m happy here,” Martinez told Rai Sport. “I hope I can become a legend, I have a contract here and I only think about Inter. There are many goals from now on and we hope to continue like this.”

It appears that Manchester United is taking a close look at Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong:

Manchester United is currently looking for reinforcements in the right-back position and is said to have found what they were looking for in the Bundesliga. As Sky reports, the Red Devils are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong. Apparently even a change in winter would be an option. Frimpong has apparently recommended himself to compatriot Erik ten Hag with his strong performances this season, in which he could already have four goals and two assists while his side are still struggling. Nevertheless, he is under contract in Leverkusen until 2025 and his sale should probably be avoided. In Manchester, the 21-year-old should not be the only one on the shopping list anyway, although he “fits in with the ideas of United’s coaching staff”. There is said to have been no contact between those responsible for United and Frimpong’s side.

Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable victory against Hoffenheim, with coach Julian Nagelsmann witnessing his team score 2 unanswered goals against his former side. The Bavarians were never really in any trouble, thanks to a defending masterclass from the backline, and a composed, mature outing from the midfield.

Choupo-Moting and Musiala take most of the plaudits when it comes to the attack, while Gnabry was solid at best. Not all wins can be flashy 5+ goal thumpings, which is fine. In the end, it is the points and the results that matter. And Bayern has been really solid in the Bundesliga since that regrettable 1-0 loss to Augsburg back in September.

