Sven Ulreich details Bayern Munich’s professional job on Hoffenheim

“A mature performance,” Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann called it — and his keeper concurred.

Bayern Munich handled a proud TSG 1899 Hoffenheim team and put them away without much trouble, even as injuries have greatly constrained the options for the starting XI. One of those selection choices recently enforced is that of Sven Ulreich in goal, in place of the injured Manuel Neuer — who is returning at his own pace.

Ulreich gave a concise overview of the professional nature of Bayern’s display on Saturday. Via FCBayern.com:

Sven Ulreich: “We were brilliant in the first 35 minutes. We moved the ball well, counter-pressed effectively and barely let up. Then we dozed off for 10 minutes. In the second half, we gave precious little away. It’s important we press high up to limit the opposition’s attacks. We did a fantastic job of that. In Matthijs [De Ligt] and Upa [Dayot Upamecano] we have two central defenders who are great man-to-man and, right now, are rock-solid.”

With winger Kingsley Coman the latest to procure some kind of injury, Bayern’s selection choices aren’t about to get any easier. And nor is the schedule: there’s FC Barcelona in the Champions League upcoming on Wednesday, followed by sixth-placed Mainz 05, then Inter Milan...you get the idea.

In the end, more goals might have been nice, but a clenched fist over the second half of proceedings was just what the doctor ordered. Now, if they can do something about the occasional mid-game snoozes...

