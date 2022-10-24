BFW Series: What ever happened to…Franck Evina?

Franck Evina was one of the well-known prospects at Bayern Munich. The German-Cameroonian attacker spent seven years at Bayern going through the youth ranks and eventually getting promotion to the second team. He also made a couple of starts for the senior team, though he did not register a goal or an assist.

Evina found playing time hard to come by in Munich, so he headed out to Holstein Kiel and KFC Uerdingen – both loan assignments – to get his desired playing time. In 2020, he signed for 2. Bundesliga club Hannover 96 for the bargain price of 150,000 euros. After yet another loan assignment – this time at Viktoria Berlin – Evina returned to Hannover to play. Not for the senior team, but for the second team where he is currently playing.

In 38 games for Bayern (youth, second team, senior team) Evina has logged 24 goals for the Under-17s and Under-19s. After he left Bayern, he has played 49 games and clocked six goals and five assists: five goals and five assists for Uerdingen, and a solitary goal for in 12 games or 930 minutes of action for Hannover II.

