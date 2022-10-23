The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup groups are now set

The draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has finished. Australia and New Zealand will be joint hosts, which is the first such occurrence in the tournament’s 32-year existence.

The draw was held at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand which played host to over 800 delegates from each country that qualified for the tournament proper. Without further ado, let’s see the groups and which teams are in it:

Group A features co-host New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, and Switzerland in what appears to be a very open group, while Australia find themselves grouped with Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada in Group B. Neither group has a locked-in winner which makes for a tasty encounter.

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan are in Group C. In Group D, we have Women’s Euros winner England, Denmark, China, and a qualifying group play-off winner (one of Chile, Senegal, or Haiti). Spain and England are two great teams and look like surefire table-toppers in their groups.

Group E features reigning champions USA, Vietnam, the Netherlands, and another yet-to-be-determined qualifier (one of Portugal, Cameroon, or Thailand). France, Jamaica, Brazil, and the final spot up for grabs (one of Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, or Panama) form Group F. Both groups here feature two big names — the USWNT and Dutch sides in one, France and Brazil in the other.

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, and Argentina constitute Group G, and Germany (which naturally features a large contingent from Bayern Munich’s Frauen team), Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea round off the groups in Group H.

What do you think of the draw? If your team is there, are you happy with your group? If your team isn’t there, who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments!