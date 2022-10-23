“We could’ve scored four or five!”: Julian Nagelsmann pleased with Bayern Munich’s breezy win over Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich have recently turned a new leaf — looking sharp even when dealing with an injury-marred squad and continuous games. First, there was the simply brilliant game against Freiburg. After two long years did the Bavarians finally crossed the second round of the DFB-Pokal, beating FC Augsburg. Bayern against Hoffenheim is easily one of the most interesting fixtures and today was no different than the thrillers we have seen over the years.

In a convincing, breezy 2-0 victory, Julian Nagelsmann can be proud, for his team stepped up to the occasion and did exceedingly well. Per @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann described this victory to be “another step towards where we want to be.”

“We played with a lot of passion in the first half, I think we won 71% of our duels, which is extremely good. We could’ve scored 4-5 goals,” he said, commenting on the different facets of Bayern’s game. Chance creation was at an all-time high for the Bavarians as always, and the first half was simply a case of Bayern steamrolling the opposition.

The second half was utilized by Bayern to save energy and maintain the lead. Nagelsmann said this was taken in response to Hoffenheim’s plan of playing more risky and defending higher. “We slowed down a bit, which is understandable considering we have FC Barcelona and Mainz coming up,” he further elaborated.

“It was a mature performance and a deserved win,” he declared.

