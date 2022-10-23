 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt will take the three points after Hoffenheim win

It was not perfect, but Bayern Munich picked up a key win.

By CSmith1919
/ new
TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

There was an obvious difference in the level of energy that Bayern Munich had between the first half and second half in the team’s 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt could see the change, but was happy that the squad was able to rally around goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, get the clean sheet, and walk away with three points.

“It was an important win, even though it wasn’t our best performance. We dominated, but didn’t take all of our chances. That said, a clean sheet is always important. Our intensity levels in the second half weren’t what they were in the first. We were more aggressive in the first half, but hats off to the team for not conceding,” De Ligt said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

De Ligt teamed with Dayot Upamecano to form a strong combination in the central defense and the duo played a vital role in ensuring Ulreich was able to pitch the shutout.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 15 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works