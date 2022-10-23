Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt will take the three points after Hoffenheim win

There was an obvious difference in the level of energy that Bayern Munich had between the first half and second half in the team’s 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt could see the change, but was happy that the squad was able to rally around goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, get the clean sheet, and walk away with three points.

“It was an important win, even though it wasn’t our best performance. We dominated, but didn’t take all of our chances. That said, a clean sheet is always important. Our intensity levels in the second half weren’t what they were in the first. We were more aggressive in the first half, but hats off to the team for not conceding,” De Ligt said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

De Ligt teamed with Dayot Upamecano to form a strong combination in the central defense and the duo played a vital role in ensuring Ulreich was able to pitch the shutout.

