Jamal Musiala is on FIRE for Bayern Munich

This has been some kind of breakout for Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old wunderkind is making all kinds of waves in his splash arrival this season as an absolutely indispensable attacking force for both club and country.

Against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, it was another super goal from the blossoming superstar. You can catch that highlight at the 0:50 mark in this clip:

Joshua Kimmich’s corner was nodded on from the thicket of bodies crowding the center towards the far post, where Musiala was lurking — with nobody so much as near him. With striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting holding up two defenders at the near post, Musiala had all the time in the world.

Not that he needed it. Musiala calmly chested the ball down to control, then lassoed it around keeper Oliver Baumann — still on the volley!

“We practiced that in training, but I didn’t expect to be so free,” Musiala admitted in his Sky interview after the match (via @iMiaSanMia).

With Bayern’s other nominal attacking midfielders out for the day — Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller both dealing with fitness issues — it was even more than usual incumbent upon Musiala to deliver from the ten spot. And once again, he did. As @iMiaSanMia noted, that’s now nine goals in sixteen games to start 2022/23 — more than the eight he had in all of the prior season.

Now this is the kind of form Germany coach Hansi Flick will be happy to see heading into the World Cup.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

