Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry’s credits Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s presence for powering win over Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich used a strong first half effort and another excellent showing from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to propel itself to a 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Serge Gnabry helped power the Bayern Munich attack when he slid a perfect pass to Choupo-Moting, who hit a close range laser into the net. For Gnabry, Choupo-Moting’s presence in the lineup has been a welcomed sight.

“We were a bit better in the first half than the second. That’s when we scored our goals and, after opening the scoring, controlled the game. Since Choupo’s come in, we’ve been playing very well together in attack. He scored, which is important for his self-confidence, and helps us a lot. It’s his week — he’s been superb,” Gnabry said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Gnabry also spoke to Sport1’s Kerry Hau and told him that Choupo-Moting’s unique hairstyle was the reason for the striker’s success:

Das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Choupo-Moting? „Es liegt an den Haaren“, sagt Gnabry lachend. „Seit er die gefärbt hat, läuft’s bei ihm.“ #TSGFCB #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) October 22, 2022

The secret of Choupo-Moting’s success? “It’s the hair,” says Gnabry, laughing. “Since he dyed them, things have been going well for him.”

