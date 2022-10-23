André Breitenreiter: “You need luck” to beat Bayern Munich

When Bayern Munich emerged from Hoffenheim easy 2-0 victors over their decently successful Bundesliga opposition, it looked like just another day at the office. For Hoffenheim coach André Breitenreiter, that’s exactly how it felt, too — despite his home side’s best efforts.

“You need luck in these kind of games,” Breitenreiter admitted (via FCBayern.com). “And to score goals.”

Hmm, just as Bayern fans might have always suspected! While the players and bosses at Säbener Straße (understandably) highlighted their poor run of offensive efficiency, it’s certainly also been the case that the story behind many of the Bavarians’ dropped points this year have come down to the improbable. Incredible spells of dominance that didn’t translate to goals or even chances — and the like.

Not on Saturday.

“Bayern were dominant in the first half,” Breitenreiter said — and indeed, scored that crucial first goal (Jamal Musiala). And then the second (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting).

On this day, that’s all it took.

“We wanted to defend high up the pitch and with aggression, but you can’t keep everything out. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score. It was a relatively balanced game, but we couldn’t deliver in front of goal. It’s a shame, but Bayern fully deserved to win.”

