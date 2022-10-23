Hoffenheim players rue another loss to Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim knew it would have a tough time against Bayern Munich and that it would have to play near-perfect to pull off the upset.

That did not happen as the Rekordmeister walked away with a 2-0 victory and the sting for Hoffenheim’s players was palpable.

“We had great expectations, but we were up against Bayern today. Our passing was off, and we gave the ball away too often. In the first half, we combined well and had some decent transitions — but the end product, efficiency and final ball were all lacking. We didn’t do enough.” Grischa Prömel said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

For goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who took Manuel Neuer’s place with Germany when Neuer contracted COVID-19, it was a lost opportunity — but not a complete debacle.

“It’s not a terrible result. It doesn’t feel like a defeat. It’s not like there’s nothing for us to take from the game. We played well, gave it everything we had, attacked with courage and tried to get balls into the box,” said Baumann.

