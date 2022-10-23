Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Bild player ratings

Another top-half of the Bundesliga table team downed. Bayern Munich’s reclamation project continues in full force, this time brushing aside a Hoffenheim team on the road who were never really at the races. A few moments of individual brilliance, combined with an overall aura of dominance and smart teamwork, makes this one of Bayern’s most satisfactory recent performances — even if they produced only two goals on the day.

Here’s how German media outlet Bild saw the game:

It’s hard to take issue with any of their takeaways. It was that kind of day on the attacking wings for Bayern — nondescript.

All the more important for the two central men, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Jamal Musiala, to sprinkle in that bit of magic dust to help Die Roten come away with the goods!

Another rather promising and stable display from Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal. What an excellent call it was to bring him back to Munich for another stint as Manuel Neuer’s alternate.

Leon Goretzka impressed me a great deal in midfield. His resurgence continues.

How weird was it to see Angeliño — who terrorized along the left flank for RB Leipzig in recent years — reduced to such an anonymous performance? Still just 25, he has only one assist so far this season, with Die Roten Bullen having effectively swapped him for Germany’s David Raum.

20-year-old forward Georginio Rutter was active and energetic throughout — definitely fitting of a shout-out.

Solid, professional, if unspectacular displays from all of Bayern’s subs as well. Mathys Tel flashed dangerously in limited action, and it was great to see him force a yellow card out of Ozan Kabak with his lightning-quick turn.

How about that Noussair Mazraoui cameo at right wing to close the game out?

All in all, hard to ask for more from this one. This is by no means an easy stretch for manager Julian Nagelsmann — and he’s just about come up aces.

