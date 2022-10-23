 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamal Musiala snubbed by Kopa trophy— but took it like a champ

The bias towards Spanish players continues, but that doesn’t bother Jamal Musiala.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jamal Musiala might just be the best youth talent for Bayern in ages. The German midfielder is incredibly versatile and excels in every position he has played for Bayern Munich and Germany. While he has been touted for years, it was really in 2022 where he broke onto the scene on an international level and people couldn’t keep their eyes off him. Yet, it wasn’t enough to earn him either the Kopa Trophy or Golden Boy.

FC Barcelona’s Gavi was selected for both these awards after a solid showing. Despite his performance, there are two clear choices who should have been ranked higher than the Spaniard. Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are incredibly bright talents who have consistently shown they are the most important player for their respective teams this season. As good as Gavi has been, the same could not be said for the Barcelona midfielder.

The clear bias towards Spanish players continues yet Musiala took it like a champ. It is just like Alphonso Davies said, they robbed him of this Kopa, but they won’t rob him of his Ballon d’Or. Keep doing you Moose.

