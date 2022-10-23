Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim; Manchester United can’t find anyone to take Cristiano Ronaldo; Lucas Hernandez in no rush to ink extension at Bayern; Real Madrid, Liverpool, & FC Barcelona want Youssoufa Moukoko; and MORE!

Bayern Munich outlasted Hoffenheim 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a match that really was not as close as the final score indicates.

The Rekordmeister used two first half goals to set the pace before taking their foot off the pedal for a clunky second half. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Based on what we knew about injuries and illnesses entering the match, Julian Nagelsmann rolled out a pretty standard lineup:

| STARTING XI



Here's how we line up to take on Hoffenheim! ⚪#TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/D7Fk2Pmf7q — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) October 22, 2022

However, if you look closely...way down at the bottom there, you will see the name of unhappy youngster Arijon Ibrahimović — the prized prospect, who feels like he is ready for a bigger role within the club. Reports recently intimated that Ibrahimović was going to look to leave the club in an effort to play first team football. Just like Bayern Munich did with Paul Wanner, the club is relenting a bit and giving the youngster some training time with the first team and now had him dress for a Bundesliga game. With such a loaded roster, it is going to be increasingly hard to keep talents like Wanner and Ibrahimović on campus when there is so little opportunity for immediate advancement.

Hoffenheim came out buzzing and really out Bayern Munich on its heels. The Rekordmeister looked a bit rattled. It was very clear that Hoffenheim was going to be very physical with Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting does so well at setting himself up to rip off quick shots.

Bayern Munich could have easily been up 2-0 in the first 12 minutes.

It is kind of crazy that Hoffenheim is taking players who eventually became castoffs like Angelino and Ozan Kabak and are having them gel into being a competitive unit.

Jamal Musiala put Bayern Munich on the scoreboard in the 18th minute off of a corner, following a terrific flick from Leon Goretzka. How insanely good has Musiala been?

Choupo-Moting did it again when he worked a combination with Serge Gnabry and rifled home a shot past Oliver Baumann. It was perfect execution by the two players.

On the day, Joshua Kimmich and Goretzka were very good once again. Ditto for the center-back pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano and the outside-backs Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies.

The second half lacked energy for Bayern Munich.

The heavy schedule seemed to catch up with the Bavarians a bit. Luckily, the defense held it together long enough for Sven Ulreich to get a clean sheet.

Kingsley Coman left the game with a knock. His status will be monitored pretty closely by the club for sure. Sadio Mané replaced Coman.

When Nagelsmann went to his bench, I was eager to see how Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch approached the opportunity. Neither player was overly sharp, but Gravenberch seemed a little distracted. He missed a wide-open Mané at one point and was pulled away by Matthijs de Ligt from mixing it up with a Hoffenheim player.

Overall, it was a solid, workmanlike effort from Bayern Munich against a very capable Hoffenheim side. While there were certainly some items to complain about, it is probably best to just take the three points and roll with this one. On to FC Barcelona!

Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez are expected to eventually reach an agreement on a new deal, but it might take a while:

Update #Hernandez: Been told that talks are still positive but the bosses are not in a hurry at the moment. Contract extension is very likely but not in these days. @SkySportDE https://t.co/JzIntoMiJ0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 21, 2022

This should not be alarming at this stage. At times, it might have looked like the two sides might part ways at the end of this deal, but Hernandez and Bayern Munich appear to be aligned on a future together.

At one point, I theorized that the acquisition of Matthijs de Ligt might be an indication that Bayern Munich and Hernandez might not be able to get a deal done, but the transfer of players like Tanguy Nianzou, Chris Richards, and Lars Lukas Mai cleared out the backlog of young defenders that the club might need to find playing time for in the coming years.

It is pretty hard to get rid of a player when no one wants him. Believe it or not, Manchester United is the club and Cristiano Ronaldo is the player:

Man United have received no interest in Cristiano Ronaldo despite making him available on a free transfer since the summer, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Hv18rxfXLW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 22, 2022

Another week is headed into the books and Bayern Munich is looking good.

The Bavarians picked up a couple of convincing wins since our last show and there is plenty to talk about regarding why the squad is showing some heart and rounding into form.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Bayern Munich might be turning the corner and how the squad is melding together.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are in pursuit of Bayern transfer target Konrad Laimer.

Is Bayern Munich really plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix?

Ryan Gravenberch is still unhappy.

Did Bayern Munich reject a release clause for Erling Haaland?

Talking House of the Dragon (it’s been great of late!)

Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko is garnering transfer interest from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Liverpool:

After dominating the youth ranks of German football, Youssoufa Moukoko continues his spectacular growth as a striker. Free agent in 2023, the situation of the young footballer has not gone unnoticed by the best teams in the world. The change in dynamics in the transfer market in recent times is clear. Increasingly, players wait until their contracts end in order to have a better salary if they change teams or get better conditions if they decide to renew with the club of origin. Like this the things, cases like those of Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé or Antonio Rüdiger exemplify this change. Now, several of the best teams are crowding the transfer market to try to get a future star, a free agent at the end of the season. This is Youssoufa Moukoko (17 years old), Borussia Dortmund attacker. Coming of age in 4 weeks, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Liverpool have already thought about the German striker.

Moukoko is an interesting talent, but he has not quite exploded like many thought he would. That said, he is still sooooo young. If Borussia Dortmund can make an absolute mint off of him, they might consider a deal. Unless that happens, however, I’d expect Moukoko to stay in Black and Yellow.

At one point, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was on Bayern Munich’s radar before moving to Gli Azzurri. Now, the youngster is opening the eyes of Manchester City:

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has enjoyed a strong start to the season, according to Calciomercato. Liverpool are also keen on the youngster who has seven goals and eight assists in just 14 matches this season.

Kvaratskhelia is looking like one of the most promising young talents in Serie A. At just 21-years-old, the native of Georgia is setting himself up for a big pay day.

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan might not really want to leave England, but he is getting looks from FC Barcelona, Galatasaray, and Juventus: