Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann confirms Kingsley Coman was subbed off with injury during Hoffenheim win

It’s not as serious as it sounds, but Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed in his postgame press conference that Kingsley Coman had to be subbed off as a precaution because of a knock to his thigh. The French winger could be seen exiting the pitch and walking straight down the tunnel in exchange for Sadio Mane around the hour mark.

For now, it doesn’t seem like there is any need to be concerned:

Nagelsmann on Coman: "He took a knock to his thigh. We subbed him off as a precaution. I don't think it was a structural injury" pic.twitter.com/LCHp8tETVt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 22, 2022

If it’s not another muscle injury, then Coman should still be fit to play against FC Barcelona in the Champions League this coming Wednesday. The Frenchman’s services are critical at the moment, as Bayern are already missing Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez to hamstring injuries. Another long-term muscle issue would indicate a serious problem brewing at the club.

Coman will likely get a proper diagnosis either later today or tomorrow when he goes to the Sabener Strasse for an examination by the Bayern physios, which may or may not include an MRI. We’ll keep you updated with his condition as it develops.

