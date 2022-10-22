 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Hoffenheim (Hinrunde)

That was as comfortable a victory as they come. Overall, Bayern Munich was never in any real danger.

By Schnitzel01
TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Who needs Lewandowski when the GOAT is here?
Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable victory against Hoffenheim, with coach Julian Nagelsmann witnessing his team score 2 unanswered goals against his former side. The Bavarians were never really in any trouble, thanks to a defending masterclass from the backline, and a composed, mature outing from the midfield.

Choupo-Moting and Musiala take most of the plaudits when it comes to the attack, while Gnabry was solid at best. Not all wins can be flashy 5+ goal thumpings, which is fine. In the end, it is the points and the results that matter. And Bayern has been really solid in the Bundesliga since that regrettable 1-0 loss to Augsburg back in September.

All that said, here are the talking points from the podcast:

  • Bayern Munich’s absolute, thorough domination
  • Hoffenheim’s lineup and plan, and how it fell right into Nagelsmann’s hands
  • Fantastic performance from the defense
  • Why Bayern Munich’s defense is Europe’s best
  • Singing more praises of Jamal Musiala
  • Why Choupo Moting is the player Bayern needed, and how he’s stepped up
  • Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman’s worrying form and why they’re at a higher risk of being benched
  • Bayern’s prospects in the near future

