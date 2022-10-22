Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Hoffenheim (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable victory against Hoffenheim, with coach Julian Nagelsmann witnessing his team score 2 unanswered goals against his former side. The Bavarians were never really in any trouble, thanks to a defending masterclass from the backline, and a composed, mature outing from the midfield.

Choupo-Moting and Musiala take most of the plaudits when it comes to the attack, while Gnabry was solid at best. Not all wins can be flashy 5+ goal thumpings, which is fine. In the end, it is the points and the results that matter. And Bayern has been really solid in the Bundesliga since that regrettable 1-0 loss to Augsburg back in September.

All that said, here are the talking points from the podcast:

Bayern Munich’s absolute, thorough domination

Hoffenheim’s lineup and plan, and how it fell right into Nagelsmann’s hands

Fantastic performance from the defense

Why Bayern Munich’s defense is Europe’s best

Singing more praises of Jamal Musiala

Why Choupo Moting is the player Bayern needed, and how he’s stepped up

Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman’s worrying form and why they’re at a higher risk of being benched

Bayern’s prospects in the near future

Thank you for all the support! Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up-to-date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.