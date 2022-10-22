Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Hoffenheim (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable victory against Hoffenheim, with coach Julian Nagelsmann witnessing his team score 2 unanswered goals against his former side. The Bavarians were never really in any trouble, thanks to a defending masterclass from the backline, and a composed, mature outing from the midfield.
Choupo-Moting and Musiala take most of the plaudits when it comes to the attack, while Gnabry was solid at best. Not all wins can be flashy 5+ goal thumpings, which is fine. In the end, it is the points and the results that matter. And Bayern has been really solid in the Bundesliga since that regrettable 1-0 loss to Augsburg back in September.
All that said, here are the talking points from the podcast:
- Bayern Munich’s absolute, thorough domination
- Hoffenheim’s lineup and plan, and how it fell right into Nagelsmann’s hands
- Fantastic performance from the defense
- Why Bayern Munich’s defense is Europe’s best
- Singing more praises of Jamal Musiala
- Why Choupo Moting is the player Bayern needed, and how he’s stepped up
- Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman’s worrying form and why they’re at a higher risk of being benched
- Bayern’s prospects in the near future
